Morgan Stanley Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $125.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Get Eaton alerts:

The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.