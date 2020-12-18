Morgan Stanley Raises Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $34.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

