Morgan Stanley Raises Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $7.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.15.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.