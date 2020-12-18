Morgan Stanley Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $335.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.44.

ZBRA stock opened at $375.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $388.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.92 and its 200 day moving average is $290.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

