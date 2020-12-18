Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.65

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 282799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $124,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,078.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,717 shares of company stock worth $1,577,776. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morphic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

