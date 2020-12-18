Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COOP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

COOP opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.51. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

