MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MRC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.69.

MRC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $573.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

