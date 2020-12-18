MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 26th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend by 58.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.91 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

