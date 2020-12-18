MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by 58.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.