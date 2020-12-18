MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $84.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 148,849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 37,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.