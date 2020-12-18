MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $360.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $427.86 on Thursday. MSCI has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $438.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.59 and a 200-day moving average of $365.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

