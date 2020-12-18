MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

