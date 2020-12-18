Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 19,041 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MLI opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mueller Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. BidaskClub raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

