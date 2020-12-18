Multi-collateral DAI Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00375684 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

