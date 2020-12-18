MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 5.1% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.87. 9,541,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 2,466,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Michael Stuart Klein purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $4,977,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn R. August purchased 197,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,379,364.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,464,597 shares of company stock valued at $26,235,288.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

