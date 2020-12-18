Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities raised their price target on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Myomo stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.43% of Myomo worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

