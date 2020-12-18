Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) were up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 258,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 237,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

The company has a market cap of C$350.34 million and a PE ratio of -83.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

About Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.