Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.55

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.55 and last traded at $101.36, with a volume of 6543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Get Natera alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,063.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,197 shares of company stock worth $55,940,788. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Natera by 140.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $824,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 17.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 40.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.