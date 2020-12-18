National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $37.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.