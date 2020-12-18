Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -490.17 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

