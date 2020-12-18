Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.12 on Friday. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.17 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

