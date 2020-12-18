NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (NBDX.L) (LON:NBDX) Trading Down 1.1%

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (NBDX.L) (LON:NBDX)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 42,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 45,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.46.

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (NBDX.L) Company Profile (LON:NBDX)

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

