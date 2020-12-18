Needham & Company LLC Boosts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $118.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

