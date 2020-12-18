Needham & Company LLC Boosts Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $55.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $534,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,311. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after buying an additional 252,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

