BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEAT. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

BEAT stock traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 708,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

