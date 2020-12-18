Needham & Company LLC Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $125.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

PTC opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $118.52.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PTC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

