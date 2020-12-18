Neo (NEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $588.12 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $588.12 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $18.28 or 0.00079972 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00134359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00784961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00182257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00125674 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

