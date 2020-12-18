NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

