Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.91. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 13,777 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

