Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.81 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $662,964.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.48 or 0.99963491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023551 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016879 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,346,083,975 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

