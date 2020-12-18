Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:TRIT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:TRIT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Netfin Acquisition in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

TRIT opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Netfin Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Netfin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netfin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.