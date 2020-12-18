NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers Sells 5,000 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $94,680.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 546.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.