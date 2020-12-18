Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.67.

NVRO opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $180.78.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Insiders sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

