New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 15.7%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) fell 15.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.79. 3,515,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,135% from the average session volume of 284,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Smith Barney Citigroup cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 36,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,352,971.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,701,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,991,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 89.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

