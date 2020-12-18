New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 29th

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

New Residential Investment has increased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NRZ stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.23.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

