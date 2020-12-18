NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.76

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 65415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark began coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, and IsoEnergy. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

