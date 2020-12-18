NEXT Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $68,916.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00465918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

