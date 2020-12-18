Nexus Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $16.17 million and $70,982.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,196,418 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

