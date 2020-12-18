Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nielsen by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nielsen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

