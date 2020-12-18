Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. Nikola has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.