nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney Sells 5,000 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

