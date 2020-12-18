NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.74. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

