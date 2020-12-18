Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Noble Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $967.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.