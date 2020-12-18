Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NSRXF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

