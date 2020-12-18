Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.25.

NDSN opened at $196.91 on Thursday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

