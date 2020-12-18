Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.