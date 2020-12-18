North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,672 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

