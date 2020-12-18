Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.59. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.