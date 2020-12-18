Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

NECB stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

