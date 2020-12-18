Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $99.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 167.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Northern Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

